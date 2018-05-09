Congress has failed to provide strong leadership: Shivraj Chouhan

[India], May 09 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan, on Wednesday, suggested that the Congress has failed to provide a strong leadership, as it is being helmed by Rahul Gandhi, who is not taken seriously.

His remarks came a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed his willingness to become the Prime Minister after the 2019 General Elections.

"If you look at Congress leadership and the kind of politics Rahul Gandhi is doing, when he says he can be the PM, no one takes him seriously. People think he's dreaming. Congress has failed in providing a strong leadership," said Chouhan, who is campaigning here for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier yesterday, Gandhi, on being asked if he will become the Prime Minister if the Congress emerges as the single largest party after the 2019 general elections, said, "Yes, why not." His remarks have garnered widespread criticism from the BJP camp, as several BJP ministers have publicly criticised the Congress chief, with many claiming that he is dreaming, and his statement reflects arrogance. Elections in 224-constituencies out of 225 in the state are scheduled for May 12, while polling in Jayanagar constituency has been postponed, following the demise of BJP candidate B. N. Vijay Kumar. The results will be declared on May 15. (ANI)