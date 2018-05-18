Congress has no moral right to form Karnataka govt: Ayush minister

[India] May 18 (ANI): Reacting to the current scenario in Karnataka in regard to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) test to prove their majority, Ayush minister Shripad Naik said the Congress has no right to form government since JD(S) leader H.D. Deve Gowda had dismissed the then Gujarat government with state governor Vajubhai R. Vala as the state unit head.

Naik said the Vajubhai R. Vala, the current Governor of Karnataka, was about to become the chief minister of Gujarat in 1996 but was dismissed by the then Prime Minister Deve Gowda, before being given the opportunity to prove the party's majority.

"The Congress has no moral right to seek the right to form government in Karnataka because even when Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala was Gujarat's BJP state unit head, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda had dismissed his (Vala) government," said Shripad Naik while speaking to ANI. "We are the largest party. Why did they sleep for two to three days? They should have staked claim. If they did then the Governor would have surely called them," the minister added. He said that if the Congress had majority, then they should have brought in a no-confidence motion against the government anytime. Speaking to ANI about the majority issue, Naik added that "if BJP cannot prove it, then you (Congress) will have to do it in 12-13 days." He also said that Governor did not call the Congress and JD(S) party since they had no pre-poll alliance. "If there was a pre-poll alliance, the Governor would have surely called them," said Naik. (ANI)