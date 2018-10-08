Congress hits out at Centre over timing of K'taka by-polls

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hit out at the Centre over the timings of the Karnataka by-polls.

Kharge stressed that the dates of elections would delay the rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas in the state.

"Now that the election dates are announced, the rehabilitation work will be delayed because of the Model Code of Conduct. There are many areas in the state that are still affected by the floods, while some are affected by the droughts. No work can be done because of the rules," Kharge said.

Kharge also alleged that the Karnataka government led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was not even consulted before the announcement of the dates for elections. "Assembly elections are important, but announcing the dates without taking the state government into notice is not right. They could have stopped it but they have done this earlier, too. Whenever they want, they postpone or pre-pone election. It wasn't needed at all. However, we will fight the elections and not run away by giving excuses," Kharge added. On Saturday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced that by-polls in three Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will be held on November 3. The by-polls will be held for Shimoga, Billari and Mandya seats for which counting will be held on November 6. (ANI)