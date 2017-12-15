Congress hopes Opposition does not stop them from raising imp issues

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): The Congress on Friday said the party is always in favour of constructive suggestions, but is unfortunately stopped by the Opposition, whenever they raise important issues.

"Many issues are there that will be discussed, provided the government should take interest and create such an atmosphere, which is up for discussion. They should respect the Opposition because in democracy the house mostly belongs to Opposition and they are there executive to answer the people's grievances. But unfortunately many times whenever we raise important questions either it will be stopped or is retorted," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge told ANI here.

He stated that the Congress party is always in favour of constructive suggestions. The winter session of parliament was adjourned on the first day today after paying tributes to its sitting and former members who passed away after the Monsoon Session. This session of parliament will have 14 sittings. Issues like the Muslim Womens Rights on Marriage Bill related to triple talaq and legislation on granting Constitutional status to the Backward Class Commission are among the important bills, which will be tabled for discussion and passage. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the Supplementary Demand for Grants and three ordinances including GST compensation to states will also be a prominent issue of discussion. Parliament winter session is also expected to witness heavy fireworks as the Congress Party will try to corner the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government over a range of issues. The Centre was recently targetted by the Opposition for delaying the winter session allegedly in the wake of Gujarat Assembly Elections. Congress outgoing president Sonia Gandhi slammed the Centre, saying it was sabotaging the Winter Session of Parliament on flimsy grounds. (ANI)