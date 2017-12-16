Congress HQ lit up ahead of Rahul's coronation

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): A day ahead of Rahul Gandhi's formal elevation as the Congress president, the youth Congress office in New Delhi was lit up, on Friday.

The celebrations began as party workers danced outside the office with drum rolls.

Meanwhile, the Congress office in Lucknow has also been decorated with lights.

Congress, earlier in the day, held a celebration and distributed sweets at party's headquarters in the capital.

Rahul, who was elected unopposed as the Congress president on Monday, will formally take over the post on Saturday.

Stall selling badges and key chains with Rahul's photos were also set up outside the party headquarters. The Congress Party is also set to organise a grand celebration in the national capital. Rahul, erstwhile Congress vice president, has succeeded his mother Sonia Gandhi, who held the post for nearly two decades. (ANI)