Congress imposed Manmohan Singh as 'acting PM' for 10 yrs: Modi

[India], May 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the Congress party, saying that his predecessor Manmohan Singh was the 'acting prime minister' imposed by the grand old party for 10 years.

"Whether it is running a remote-controlled government or playing video games, these people cannot think beyond acting. That is why they imposed an acting prime minister for 10 years and waited till the prime minister in making' became wise," he said at a public rally here.

Accusing the Congress of stalling the country's development, Modi said that it stood for "lies" and "falsehood."

"The meaning of Congress is falsehood and lies. In Madhya Pradesh, they took votes in the name of waiving off farmers' loans and then they backed away from their promise," the Prime Minister said. "Congress and its allies did not do their development works on time and they are responsible for the country's money and resources which are being spent to carry out those initiatives now," he added. Continuing his tirade against Congress, Modi alleged that the grand old party had done "injustice" to the country and were running a negative campaign against him to tarnish his image. "The naamdar (dynast) has admitted that Congress wants to defame my image and that is why they keep on targetting me again and again by levelling false allegations against me. They have done injustice to the country," he said. Modi said that Congress' fate has been decided by the people and it will be sealed on May 23, when counting of votes will take place. Accusing the grand old party of ignoring development and indulging only in corruption, the Prime Minister said, "Two days ago, the media has revealed naamdar's role in a defence deal to a company linked to his business partner. They were not interested in building houses for the poor, constructing toilets or providing electricity connection to them." There are 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. While election to six constituencies was held on April 29, polls in seven seats will be held on May 6. Polls in the remaining 16 parliamentary constituencies will be held on May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)