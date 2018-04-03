'Congress incited violence in states where they are in Opposition'

[India], Apr. 03 (ANI): In the wake of violent protests during Bharat Bandh, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Tuesday said Congress is responsible for inciting people and spreading violence in the states where they are in Opposition.

The Union Minister further assured that the Centre is committed towards rights of Dalits.

"Government is committed towards rights of Dalits and their safety. Wherever Congress is an Opposition they are responsible for inciting people and spreading violence. They are doing divisive politics," Ananth Kumar told media.

At least 11 people died across the country on Monday during the nationwide bandh which was called to protest the alleged dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Even as the Centre filed a review petition in the Supreme Court, protests turned violent yesterday after protesters resorted to stone pelting, damaging public properties and rail and various other blockades. Violent protests were reported from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat and Punjab. Meanwhile, the apex court has decided to hear the review petition today.(ANI)