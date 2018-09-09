Congress is a sinking ship of corruption: Naqvi

The Congress party is a sinking ship of corruption, and anyone who supports the party will sink with it, said Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a day ahead of the nationwide strike called for by the Congress party against the rising fuel prices in the country.

Naqvi further said that when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014, inflation was more than 11 per cent. However, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it came down to around 4 per cent, he added.

"They have called for a bandh because under Modi Ji, they cannot continue their loot. Have they called for the Bandh because Modi Ji has made the entire world recognise India? Have they called the Bandh because the Indian economy is the strongest in the world?" Naqvi asked. Recalling the election results from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, Naqvi highlighted how political parties who were in alliance with the Congress lost the polls. "You saw what happened when Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh joined the Congress, you saw what happened when the Communist party in West Bengal joined them. It is true that due to certain global and local causes, inflation has increased, but that would be controlled," he added. On September 6, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot had called for a nationwide strike against the Narendra Modi-led government over the constant rise in fuel prices and depreciation of Indian Rupee against the US Dollar. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), among others, have extended support to the nationwide shutdown. (ANI)