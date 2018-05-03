Congress is gold medallist in corruption: PM Modi

[India] May 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Congress is a gold medalist in corruption.

He made this comment while launching an all-out attack on Congress-led Karnataka government.

Addressing an election rally in Kengeri, Prime Minister Modi said, "Congress is a gold medallist in corruption. If you don't remove them, they will keep creating troubles for you."

He added that "There was a concept of a 'Steel bridge' in Bengaluru, but Congress government turned it into 'Steal Bridge'. They did nothing to check and put an end to corruption in the state."

The Prime Minister also highlighted the environmental and sanitation situations under Siddaramaiah led state government. "Bengaluru is known for its lake but now it has changed into the city of burning lakes. The photos of Bellandur Lake (spilling toxic foam) speak for the government's inefficiency," said Prime Minister Modi. He added that Bengaluru is admired as a 'Garden City, but the Karnataka government wants to turn this into a garbage city. "They are showing no concern for the city's needs. The talented youth of Karnataka transformed the state into Startup capital but Congress government turned it into a pot-hole capital," Prime Minister Modi said. He also accused the Congress government of deteriorating the law and order situation in the state. "Women safety is one of the biggest concerns in Karnataka. Crimes against women are on the rise under the Congress government. Bengaluru was known as the 'computer capital' but the present government has changed it to a 'crime capital'," Prime Minister Modi said, adding that "we are working towards promoting 'Ease of Doing Business', Congress is ensuring Ease of Doing Murder". He also said that Karnataka government is not sensitive towards other women issues. "Why is it that Congress government in Karnataka is not sensitive towards women's issues? Why are they not even spending funds for construction of toilets?" asked the Prime Minister. He also alleged that Siddaramaiah government did not utilise Centre's funds allocated to the state for developing smart cities. Prime Minister exhorted the people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as "Congress' 'Hawa-Hawai' manifesto for Karnataka is full of lies". "Congress's last fortress will collapse. They are spreading rumors of hung assembly; it shows that the BJP will win with absolute majority. Surveys say Janata Dal (Secular) will be distant third and they can't form government so no one should waste their vote on them," Prime Minister Modi said. He said people of Karnataka have no faith in Congress government, its Chief Minister and other ministers. "The enthusiasm of people in Karnataka towards the BJP is a clear indication that they would dethrone the Congress," the Prime Minister said. Ruling Congress, BJP), and JD (S) are leaving no stone unturned to become victorious in upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, where voting will be held on May 12, 2018, in all 224 constituencies. The counting of votes and announcement of result will take place on May 15, 2018. (ANI)