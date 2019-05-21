Congress is running a minority government in MP: BJP

[India], May 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Kamal Nath is heading a minority Congress government in the state, which will not stand the test of time, said BJP leader Rakesh Singh here on Monday.

"I would like to say that the state government in MP is a minority government. It is an unstable government. People are not having trust in this government. The Congress party is facing in-fighting," he told ANI.

He, however, said that right now the priority of his government was to form the government at the Centre. "BJP will win 26 of 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state," he said.

"Right now the focus is on forming the Central government but we must say the Congress government is not going to last long," he said. Earlier, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said that Chief Minister Nath led Congress government in the state would fall on its own. "You can yourself analyse the current situation. They have the support of one SP MLA, one MLA of BSP and four Independent MLAs. There is a lot of bickering within the party," he said while talking to ANI. "For some, the Congress government is of two and a half CMs; for some three CMs and for others of 3.5 CMs. There is widespread anarchy in the state under the current dispensation," said Bhargava. "This government will fall on its own. I don't believe in horse-trading but I feel the government's time has come. It will have to go soon," he said. He also spoke about the leadership crisis in the Congress. "You can see the Congress has a leadership crisis as well. This is the main reason for the Congress' decline. We are winning in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh just after six months that we lost in the Assembly polls, all because of the Congress' false promises and faulty policies," he said. It is worth mentioning the BJP has written to Governor Anandiben Patel to call a special session of the Assembly "keeping in mind the people's aspirations and other current issues" the state is faced with. The 231-member MP Assembly has 113 Congress members and 109 BJP members. The ruling coalition is led by the Congress party, supported by two MLAs of SP-BSP, and four Independent MLAs. (ANI)