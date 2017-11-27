Congress is scared of defeat in Gujarat: PM Modi

[India], November 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that Congress was scared of defeat in ensuing Gujarat elections.

"After campaigning in Kutch, Rajkot, Amreli districts, I have come to Surat. I am seeing energetic response from people. I also see that Congress is scared of defeat and unable to match the Bharatiya Janata Party's focus on development and good governance," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a rally here.

The Prime Minister also said the arrogance of the Congress party was at a record high even after so many years have passed since they ruled in Gujarat 22 years ago.

"Things are very different in Gujarat from the time they ruled in Gujarat 22 years ago. Society is no longer divided, there is progress now," Prime Minister Modi said. Earlier, while addressing a rally in Bhuj, Prime Minister Modi also launched a scathing attack on the Congress for criticising the Centre for the release of 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed from house arrest. "A Pakistani court released a Pakistani terrorist and the Congress is celebrating and calling it our failure. I don't know why they are celebrating this," the Prime Minister said. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had, earlier, taken a dig at Prime Minister Modi following the release of Saeed, saying that the former's 'Hugplomacy' with U.S. President Donald Trump has failed. Addressing a rally in Rajkot, Prime Minister Modi took a dig at the Congress for making a reference to his beginning as a tea vendor in a picture tweeted by their "volunteer" group last week. He attacked the grand-old-party over the numerous scams that allegedly took place under the UPA's tenure. Prime Minister Modi is expected to attend at least 20 public meetings and rallies in the next 15 days ahead of the assembly polls to be held on December 9 and 14. Gujarat has a total number of 182 assembly seats and the polling will be held in two phases. Voting in 89 constituencies of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region will be held in the first phase while the remaining 93 constituencies in central and northern regions will be held in the second phase. The votes will be counted on December 18. The Congress is eyeing to dethrone the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. The last Congress government in Gujarat was led by Chhabildas Mehta from February 17, 1994 to March 13, 1995. (ANI)