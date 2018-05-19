Congress-JD-S alliance a 'surrender deal': BJP

Bengaluru: The BJP on Saturday termed the post-poll alliance between the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) as the "surrender deal", alleging that the alliance has been stitched on a formula to "not enquire" into the former Siddaramaiah government's "corruption".

"By submitting resignation from the Chief Ministership, B.S. Yeddyurappa has showed highest democratic tradition," Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said at a press conference here.

Hitting out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his charge against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said that his statement "that Congress has defeated BJP in Karnataka is laughable because it is the Congress which has lost".

"They have come down from 122 seats to 78 and the BJP has reached 104 from 40 seats. And they are accusing us that we threatened their MLAs...," he said. Javadekar said that if the BJP would have been indulging into any wrongdoing, then it would have brought seven MLAs' support in its favour. "But they (the opposition) actually did the reverse. They confined their MLAs for the last three days." Asking why there is an alliance "between the two warring parties", he himself answered: "Because there is a surrender deal by Congress with JD-S that don't enquire into our corruption." Slamming the Congress President over his allegation of BJP destroying the institutions of the country, he said: "Rahul Gandhi has charged us of destroying institutions of the country. This is also laughable as the facts are otherwise. Media, courts, Election Commission, CAG, Governor and military and every institution has been destroyed by the Congress. We have not done anything but we have respected them." Hitting out at Gandhi for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi corrupt, Javadekar said: "Prime Minister has done no corruption, while the Congress is synonymous with corruption." "We started the process of transparency which they are opposing," he said. Javadekar also said that the alliance without ideology has no meaning. "Rahul Gandhiji has asked all parties to come together to defeat Modiji. Let them come together but this negative politics will never work. Alliance without ideology has no meaning and doesn't work for people," he added.