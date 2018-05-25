Congress-JD-S coalition wins trust vote in Karnataka assembly

Bengaluru: A ten day long drama ended today, at least for the immediate future, with the JD (S)-Congress coalition government winning the floor test in the Karnataka assembly, two days after their joint candidate, the JD (S)'s HD Kumaraswamy was sworn in as chief minister of the state.

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy won the floor test with a voice vote in the assembly. BJP MLAs led by former CM Yeddyurappa walked out of the assembly just before the confidence vote.

The election for the post of Speaker preceded the vote of confidence. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Kumar was elected unanimously to the post by lawmakers.

Kumaraswamy was emotional in his speech saying he had made a big mistake throwing in his lot with the BJP in 2006, and it had hurt and upset and fractured his relationship with his father. Long day for the Congress and JD-S in the House, but the allies say they will stay together. Yeddyurappa criticised Kumaraswamy and his father HD Deve Gowda and called the Congress leader DK Shivakumar, the man who kept the flock together, a khalnayak. When Shivakumar objected the Speaker interjected and said, "Shivakumar, for some you are a hero, for others, a villain." Meanwhile, moments after BS Yeddyurappa warns CM Kumaraswamy that the BJP would stage a state-wide bandh on May 28 if farmers' loan waivers do not take place immediately, the BJP MLAs walk out of the assembly. Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) nominee K.R. Ramesh Kumar was elected as the Karnataka Assembly Speaker on Friday after Bharatiya Janata Party withdrew S Suresh Kumar's candidature for the speaker's post. Explaining why the BJP withdrew its candidate for the speaker's post, Karnataka BJP President B.S. Yeddyurappa said they wanted the election to be "unanimous" in order to maintain the dignity of the post.