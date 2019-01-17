Congress-JDS govt in Karnataka stable, BJP trying to create chaos: DK Shivakumar

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): Amid the ongoing high octane drama in Karnataka, state minister DK Shivakumar claimed that Congress and JD(S)-led coalition government in the state is stable. He added that it is the BJP which is trying to 'create chaos'.

"The Congress-JDS government in Karnataka is stable and will be stable. It's just that my BJP friends are trying to create chaos. They don't want stability and don't want to respect the mandate of the people. They don't want the arithmetic number to be in good shape. They are trying to orchestrate the situation however, nothing will happen," Shivakumar told media here.

"Two independent MLAs taking back their support were obvious. There is nothing to worry about all the MLAs. They are in touch with us except for one or two. A party meeting will be held very shortly. Not even a single MLA is going to resign," he added. Asked whether the state government is in touch with any MLA from the BJP, Shivakumar said, "That we can't disclose. This is a political movement. As I said earlier, politics is chess, it's not football. We never expected that after losing BJP will go to this level. They should accept the people's mandate." The Congress had alleged that its three MLAs were taken to Mumbai by the BJP in an attempt to lure them into their fold. The BJP dismissed all the claims and alleged poaching attempts by the Congress. The BJP, in fact, has housed all its 104 MLAs in a hotel in Gurugram, fearing to poach by the Congress. In the 224-member Assembly, JD(S) has 37 MLAs and its coalition partner has 80. It has the support of some Independents in the House where the majority figure is 113. The withdrawal of support by the two Independent MLAs will not affect the stability of the government but it comes against the backdrop of a political drama wherein the Congress and Opposition BJP are levelling charges of horse-trading. (ANI)