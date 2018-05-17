Congress-JD(S) protest Yeddyurappa's swearing in

[India], May 17 (ANI): Leaders and supporters of the Congress Party and the Janata Dal (Secular) on Thursday staged strong protests against the swearing in of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B. S. Yeddyurappa as Karnataka's chief minister outside Vidhan Soudha here.

Yeddyurappa took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka. Governor Vajubhai R. Vala had yesterday invited the BJP to form the government, as the single largest party post the holding of the assembly elections in the state.

An outraged JD-S leader H. D. Kumaraswamy, accused the centre of misusing its institutions to ensure Yeddyurappa taking over as the chief minister. He said, "Modi Government is misusing institutions of Central Government. I know they are threatening MLAs. Anand Singh (Congress MLA) told 'they are using ED, I had a case in ED and they are going to screw me. I'm sorry I have to protect my interest,' another Congress MLA who spoke to Singh told me."

He said, "I will request my father (former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda) to take the lead and talk to all regional parties and see how BJP is destroying democratic systems. We have to come together to protect the interests of the country."

"Our plan is to safeguard MLAs. BJP and their ministers are working to purchase MLAs, people should know about attitude of the Central Government. BJP does not have a majority, how has the Governor behaved? He has misused his office," he added.

Outgoing chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said, "The matter is pending before the Court. We will go to the people and we will tell them how the BJP is going against the Constitution."

This morning, Congress and JD-S MLAs left the Eagleton Resort to stage protests at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Vidhan Soudha, with several prominent personalities including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge, K. C. Venugopal present.

This morning, the Supreme Court decided not to stay the swearing-in of Yeddyurappa as chief minister, but at the same time, agreeing to hear patitions from the Congress and the JD-S at 10:30 am on Friday.

The three-judge bench of Justice A.K. Sikri, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice SA Bobde said: "This petition is a subject of hearing later on". (ANI)