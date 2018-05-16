Congress-JD(S) submits documents before Guv proving majority

[India], May 16 (ANI): The Congress- Janata Dal (Secular) alliance on Wednesday submitted relevant documents to Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala stating that they have numbers to form government in the state.

The chief ministerial candidate of the alliance, HD Kumaraswamy told reporters, "We have submitted the necessary documents which show that we have the numbers required to form the government. He (Governor of Karnataka) promised he will consider according to the Constitution."

Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that none of the elected MLAs backed out, and the alliance continues to hold majority.

"Governor has assured that he will take action as per the Constitution. We have full faith in him that he will not do injustice. We have our numbers, not even a single member has moved out. We will not allow any such thing to happen," Shivakumar told reporters. Earlier in the day, signatures of JD(S) and Congress MLAs were taken in support of Kumaraswamy, which was to be submitted before the Governor. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committeee (KPCC) president G Parameshwara and Kumaraswamy had been waiting since noon to get an appointment with Governor Vala, as told by senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which emerged as the single largest party in the assembly elections, submitted a letter to the Governor in the morning, claiming to form the government. As the results of the poll in the state have left Karnataka with a hung assembly, the final decision will be taken by the Governor. Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on Tuesday evening showed that the BJP won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively. Soon after, the Congress announced that it would support the JD (S), taking their total seat share to 117, thus resulting in a fractured mandate. (ANI)