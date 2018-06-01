Congress-JD(S) to share portfolios equally: Kumaraswamy

[India], June 1 (ANI): Karnataka's newly appointed Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said both the Congress party and Janata Dal (Secular) will share the portfolios equally.

Leaders from both the parties, through mutual understanding, agreed on everything regarding portfolio allocation, Kumaraswamy said, adding, "Congress President Rahul Gandhi had given some advice and the leaders of the party have agreed to it."

JDS Secretary General Danish Ali said, "We have finalised everything, coordiantion committee, common minimum prog, everything. HD Kumaraswamy Ji & Rahul Ji talked over phone yesterday. After Deve Gowda ji talks to Rahul ji today, everything will be finalised"

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost to the Congress in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) assembly constituency in Karnataka by 41,162 votes on Thursday. The constituency was scheduled to go to polls on May 12, along with the other 222 constituencies of Karnataka, but was postponed due to reports of an alleged fake voter ID scam. In the run-up to the Karnataka assembly polls, 9,746 voter ID cards were found from a flat in SLV Park View Apartment in Bengaluru's Jalahalli locality by Election Commission (EC) officials on May 8. Thereafter, a political slugfest broke out between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), both accusing each other of being involved in the scam. The Election Commission (EC) subsequently countermanded the polling in the constituency. (ANI)