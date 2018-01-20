Congress lampoons Haryana govt over rape incidents

[India] Jan 20 (ANI) The Congress party today questioned the BJP-led government in Haryana over the poor law and order situation in the state and termed Haryana as the "rape capital of India".

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev said, "Why is the Prime Minister silent on the issue. In the days to come, he will address the nation through his Mann ki Baat programme. As the Prime Minister, what are the steps he has taken to ensure the security of girls and women? This is the very party (BJP), that asked for the resignations of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dixit when the Nirbhaya rape case took place in December 2012."

"Haryana is looking like a rape capital of India. Chief Minister Khattar should be preventing such incidents rather than getting involved in making such political statements," she added. She said, "Rather than giving a one time Rs. 4 lakh to the victim's family, the state government should give a job to one of the family members." Another party member, Kumari Shailaja said that we have demanded imposition of President's rule in Haryana. Haryana has seen at least six cases of alleged rapes in as many days in Jind, Fatehabad, Gurugram and Panchkula.(ANI)