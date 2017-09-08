Congress leader Digvijaya Singh posts abusive meme against PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress' Digvijaya Singh posted an abusive meme on Friday taking a shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his followers who were termed as 'Bhakts', a derogatory term used on the social media against those who were supporters of PM Modi.





The meme posted by Digvijaya had a picture of PM Modi with text next to it that read, "Mere do achievements 1.) Bhakton ko Ch** banaya 2.) Ch*** ko Bhakt banaya."





Singh added a caveat to his post by saying he apologises to the person concerned in the meme which is an apparent jab at Prime Minister Modi.