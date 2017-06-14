Congress leader dismissed for referring to Rahul Gandhi as 'Pappu'

[India] June 14 (ANI): Congress district president of Meerut Vinay Pradhan was sacked from all posts for addressing party vice-president Rahul Gandhi as "Pappu" on a party's local WhatsApp group that went viral.

However, denying the allegation Pradhan said that the party has taken action against him without listening to his point.

"Rahul Gandhi is also known as 'Pappu' by a section of people in this country. People of this country are witness to the fact that Pappu has never taken to a lavish lifestyle," the WhatsApp message read.

The senior party leaders and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Raj Babbar did not appreciate such an action and on Tuesday Pradhan was removed from all party posts. Pradhan claimed that the message was not sent by him and alleged that some people were trying to malign him. (ANI)