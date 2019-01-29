Congress Leader files complaint against Kailash Vijayvargiya over ‘Chocolaty face’ remark

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): A police complaint was filed against BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday for his "Congress banking on chocolaty faces to win Lok Sabha polls " remark.

Congress leader Devendra Yadav filed the case at an Indore police station and demanded action against the BJP general secretary.

“They don’t have any leader. That is why they want to contest the coming elections by banking on chocolaty faces. Somebody takes Kareena Kapoor’s name while others ask for Salman Khan. Now they have brought in Priyanka Gandhi,” Vijayvargiya had said on Saturday.

Yadav, however, erred on the official designation of Priyanka Gandhi and called her the national general secretary instead of general secretary of eastern UP region. Speaking to ANI Yadav said, “National General Secretary of BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya has made very defamatory comments against national general secretary of Congress Priyanka Gandhi. The leaders of BJP are insulting the women of the country. National and state leadership of BJP is infuriated with the entry of Priyanka Gandhi in active politics.” “We demand that action must be taken against such people and Kailash Vijayvargiya must be removed from his post in the party. We have given a written complaint at the police station and we demand that an FIR must be registered at the earliest and Vijayvargiya must be arrested,” Yadav added. Yadav’s complaint to police comes two days after Vijayvargiya clarified that his remark was not targeted towards Priyanka Gandhi. He had said that his much-hyped comment was directed towards Bollywood actors, and not against any political leader. (ANI)