Congress leader Karan Singh says can’t act discriminatory against Kashmiris

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): Days after the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir which claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel, veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Wednesday said we cannot act in a discriminatory manner against Kashmiris if we consider the state of Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India.

“We cannot act in a discriminatory manner against the common people of Kashmir, nor are we in any way justified in targeting Kashmiri students studying in various parts of the country,” Singh said.

He further said: “Unfortunately there has been a strong anti-Kashmiri backlash around the country, dignitaries are going to extent of advocating the boycott of Kashmiris and Kashmiri goods.” On the present situation, Singh said that we are moving towards yet another conflagration which could have incalculable consequences. “The terrorist organisation that claimed responsibility for the attack is based and nurtured in Pakistan, where its leaders are free to roam around the country and issue dire threats to India, should be more than enough proof for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to accept the ground reality and take decisive action against such organization if his ‘Naya Pakistan’ sincerely seeks peace and détente with India,” Singh alleged in a statement. On February 14, as many as 40 jawans of CRPF were killed when their convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district while they were travelling to Srinagar from Jammu. (ANI)