Congress leader Kondru Murali joins TDP

[India], Sept 7 (ANI): Congress leader and former minister Kondru Murali Mohan joined Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday in the presence of TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu welcomed Mohan into the party.

Mohan, who was a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Rajam constituency in 2009, also served as the Minister for Medical and Health in the then Chief Minister, Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy cabinet between 2009 to 2014.

Naidu and state's Energy Minister, Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao played an important role in bringing Mohan in the folds of the party.

State assembly polls are slated to be held in Andhra Pradesh in 2019. (ANI)