Congress leader Narayanswamy sent to judicial custody

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): Congress leader Narayanswamy, who threw petrol inside Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office threatening to set it on fire has been sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Yesterday, Narayanswamy surrendered before the Karnataka Police.

Earlier on February 20, a case was registered against Narayanaswamy, for the threatening in Bengaluru.

A case has been lodged under sections 353, 427, 341, 504 and 506 of Indian Panel Code (IPC) on the complaint of BBMP Revenue officer Satish Kumar.

According to reports, Narayanaswamy, a close aide of Congress MLA Byrati Basavaraj, took the grave step after a fake document which he submitted was rejected by an official. The video posted by local channels show Narayanaswamy splashing petrol from a bottle in the BBMP office at Bengaluru's Horamavu. The official had reportedly refused to provide a fake land document as per his demands. (ANI)