Congress leader questions Rahul's elevation as party president

[India], November 29 (ANI): A week before Rahul Gandhi's expected elevation as Congress president, party leader Shehzad Poonawalla said former's elevation is a 'selection not an election'.

Claiming that the poll process to elect party president has been stacked in Rahul Gandhi's favour just because he belongs to the Gandhi family Poonawalla took to Twitter and expressed his views by saying, "Raising an issue nobody in my party - the Congress will have guts to raise- my conscience will not allow me to stay quiet anymore on Dynasty/ sycophancy."

He also tagged his brother Tehseen Poonawalla to his tweet and said, "@tehseenp has no idea about this issue else he would have stopped me too."

Tehseen is the brother-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra.

Meanwhile, Tehseen Poonawalla also responded through a tweet and said, "I am stunned with what @Shehzad_Ind is doing at the time @INCIndia is winning Gujarat. I officially give up all relationship with him politically. The congress needs @OfficeOfRG to be the president."

Tehseen also asked Indian National Congress (INC) leaders to contest elections against Rahul Gandhi for the post of party's president.

"Anyone in the @INCIndia can contest against @OfficeOfRG . If @Shehzad_Ind wants he should contest ..This is simply unacceptable to Mona n me. To say I am hurt today is an understatement .." he stated.

In a series of tweet, Tehseen announced to end his relationship with Shehzad officially.

"I officially end all relationship with @Shehzad_Ind . I have never been this hurt. We needed to defeat the BJP. This is unacceptable . Im very very hurt today . Been stabbed in the back ..And how," he added.

It is likely that party vice president Rahul Gandhi will be elected party president unopposed.

According to sources, it is unlikely that any other Congress leader would file nomination for party president's election and Rahul's will be officially declared Congress President on December 11.

The 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly election, 2017 is scheduled to be held on December 9, 2017 and December 14, 2017. (ANI)