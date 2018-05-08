Congress leader Rajendra Gavit joins BJP

[India], May 8 (ANI): Congress leader Rajendra Gavit has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Maharashtra BJP President Raosaheb Danve on Tuesday made the announcement.

Danve also said that Gavit's name has also been recommended for the seat of Palghar Lok Sabha by-poll.

"Former Congress leader Rajendra Gavit has joined BJP. His name has been recommended for the seat of Palghar Lok Sabha by-poll on BJP ticket," Maharashtra BJP President said.

On May 3, two sons of late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Palghar, Chintaman Wanga joined Shiv Sena.

Shrinivas Wanga and Praful Wanga along with their mother Jayashree joined the Sena in the presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray. Chintaman Wanga (67) was elected from Palghar on a BJP ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Chintaman Wanga had passed away on January 30 earlier this year. Following his death, the Election Commission had announced by-poll for Lok Sabha constituency of Palghar, to be held on May 28. (ANI)