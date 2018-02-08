Congress leader requests to head a commission to revenge BJP

[India], Feb 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson KK Mishra on Thursday said that he has requested his party to make him the chairman of "Revenge Commission" when Congress comes to power, so that he may take revenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that is currently at the Centre.

"I have told my leaders that I do not want to contest Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha elections, I only requested them to make me the chairman of Revenge Commission when we come to power; then I will definitely take revenge from these corrupt people (BJP)," Mishra told ANI.

Mishra alleged that the BJP has tried to destruct the Congress workers with fake allegations. (ANI)