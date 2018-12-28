Congress leader snubs UP police's notice prohibiting namaz in public places

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Sampooranand has written a letter to the state police raising objection over its recent notice asking the companies and offices in Noida to ensure that their employees do not offer namaz in public places.

Sampooranand, in a letter to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh, asked as to why such notices are not issued for RSS Shakhas.

"Have written to a letter to DGP, why does the rule not apply to RSS Shakhas, why only namaz not allowed in public places? This was an unnecessary order from UP administration. It is about rule of law," he told ANI.

"In every government or non-government office and educational institutes the RSS is organising its shakha without permission in which they preach how to create a rift in society," he said in the letter. Hitting out at the BJP government in the state, Sampooranand said that the former always tries to project that it is against the Muslim community in order to polarise Hindu votes in its favour.(ANI)