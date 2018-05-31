Congress leading in RR Nagar, RLD ahead in Kairana

[India], May 31 (ANI): As the counting of the votes is underway, early trends shows that Congress candidate Munirathna is leading by 8,680 votes in Karnataka's Rajarajeshwari Nagar or RR Nagar assembly constituency seat.

The Congress party took over as soon as the counting of votes began, leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) far behind in RR Nagar.

On the other hand, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Tabassum Hasan is leading by over 3000 votes over BJP's Mriganka Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana Lok Sabha constituency.

Indra Vijay Singh of Shamli district, in which Kairana constituency falls, informed that "First round of counting is completed, the tabulation is underway, RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan has received 3700 votes and BJP's Mriganka Singh has received 3746 votes." Meanwhile, BJP's Gavit Rajendra Dhedya is leading from Maharashtra's Palghar Lok Sabha seat. In assembly by-polls held in 10 constituencies, Congress candidate Laddi Sherowalia is ahead by around 2000 votes in first round of counting for Punjab's Shahkot assembly-by poll, while BJP is leading with 339 votes from Uttarakhand's Tharali assembly seat. The candidate of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal Dulal Chandra Das is leading by over 10,000 votes from Maheshtala assembly constituency, after the second round of counting. Ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala is ahead of others as per the early trends. While BJP from Gomia and Jharkhand Students Union both Silli are heading forward in Jharkhand. The counting of votes is still underway in a total of Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies across 10 states of India. (ANI)