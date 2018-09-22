Congress leads Punjab's Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti polls

[India], Sept 22 (ANI): The Congress party is leading in most of the seats in the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samitis polls in Punjab.

Voting for Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samiti elections were conducted in Punjab on September 19. However, the Punjab State Election Commission had ordered re-polling at 28 polling booths in eight districts across the state. The polls were once again held on Friday.

In Amritsar district, Congress has already won 35 seats out of the total of 199, while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have won 18 and one, respectively.

In Gurdaspur, out of the total Panchayat Samiti Zone (213), Congress has won 202. The party has also dominated in the region in the Zila Parishad polls as it has bagged 18 seats out of total 25. There are a total of 22 Zila Parishads and 150 Panchayat Samitis in Punjab, and around 354 Zila Parishad members and 2,900 Panchayat Samiti members are elected through these elections. The re-polling results are expected to come later in the evening today. (ANI)