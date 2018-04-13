Congress left no stone unturned to insult Ambedkar: PM Modi

[India], Apr. 13 (ANI): Chiding the Congress party's failure to honour the Dalit icon, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the former of leaving no stone unturned to insult Ambedkar.

"Congress has used all its power to remove any mention of Baba Saheb from the country's history. This is the bitter truth of history that when Baba Saheb was alive, Congress left no stone unturned to insult him," said Modi during his speech at the inauguration ceremony of the Dr Ambedkar National Memorial.

He further challenged the Congress party to tell about a single work done by them for Baba Saheb as a mark of respect to him.

"Congress has never wanted to and still does not want to promote development for the Dalit and backward, while our government, which follows Baba Saheb's prescribed path and the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas' has been trying to develop every section of the society, equally," he added.

Stating it was important for today's generation to be aware of how Ambedkar brought forth Congress' true character; he blasted the Congress for undermining Ambedkar and not including him in important government positions.

Quoting Ambedkar, he said, "Baba Saheb wrote, 'I was not taken into any cabinet committee or in the Foreign Affairs Committee, or in the Defence Committee. When the Committee of Economic Affairs was created, I felt that I would be involved in it, because I was a student of economics and financial affairs. But I was left out of it too."

During his address, the Prime Minister also highlighted the work his government has done for the backward and said, "Special Courts are being formed for swift hearing of cases involving atrocities on SC/ST. The government has also decided to set up a commission for the backward castes." (ANI)