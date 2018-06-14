Congress legislator's son Mohammad Nalapad Haris granted bail in assault case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday granted bail in an alleged assault case to Mohammad Nalapad, son of Shantinagar's Congress legislator NA Haris, in an assault case.

"The High Court has granted conditional bail to Nalapad on submitting Rs 2 lakh bond, and has been asked not to leave the city without the court's permission," Nalapad's counsel Usman told reporters.

Nalapad, 24, and the six accused were arrested on February 19 after they surrendered at the Cubbon Park police station in the city where a youth (Vidvat) was brutally assaulted on February 17 following an argument.

The Congress legislator's son has been in judicial custody since February. Nalapad's bail plea was earlier rejected by the High Court on March 14 and by a sessions court on March 2. Nalapad, who was the city's Youth Congress General Secretary, was expelled from the party for his alleged attack on the youth. Haris, a three-time lawmaker from Shantinagar, termed the bail a gift from God. "The family is relieved and we thank Allah for Nalapad's release from jail on bail," the MLA told reporters.