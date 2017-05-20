Congress likes 'Made in Pakistan' lawyers: BJP

[India], May 20 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday cornered the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government over hiring a Pakistan lawyer to represent India in the sensitive Dabhol Power Corporation case in 2004, and said the Congress loved 'Made in Pakistan' lawyers more than the 'Made in India' lawyers.

"The Congress party has to explain why they did not hire any of either Indian origin or someone International, who could present India's case," BJP leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said.

"Was the case registered to only lose? Did the Congress not know the sensitivity involved? By hiring the Pakistani lawyer, the Congress showed they loved only 'Made in Pakistan' lawyers and that they did not trust in 'Made in India' lawyers," he added. Another BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia told ANI, "The fact that Khawar Qureshi was engaged by the Indian Government in the year 2004 replacing the earlier lawyer in a claim that it was filed by Enron for 6 billion US Dollars at the International Court of Arbitration is very disturbing and it raises certain very serious questions. What was the rush for the UPA Government then to change the battery of lawyers that were already working on the case? And why was a person or lawyer of Pakistani origin brought in when there are so many talented lawyers in India?" Reportedly, a law firm Fox Mandal recommended Qureshi for this case in which Enron had claimed 6 billion US Dollars against the Indian government. In power in 2004, the Congress changed the entire legal team of the case and appointed Pakistani lawyer Khawar Qureshi at the International Court of Arbitration. In Kulbhushan Jadhav's case at the ICJ, Khawar Qureshi was the counsel of Pakistan. (ANI)