Congress looking for alliance partner outside India: PM Modi

[India], Sept. 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that "desperate Congress is looking for alliance partners outside India to gain power".

Addressing the party workers, the Prime Minister said, "The Congress is failing at alliances within the country and therefore to gain power, the party is now looking for alliance partner outside the country."

"Will the world decide who will be the Prime Minister of India? Has the Congress party lost balance, after losing power? There is nothing left in the 125-year-old party. It has become a burden on nation," the Prime Minister said without naming anyone or any particular nation.

Stating that the vote bank politics has destroyed the society like "termites", the Prime Minister asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will help the nation get rid of it. Training guns at the Congress party, Prime Minister Modi said that the party never ever thought about the welfare of Madhya Pradesh and treated the state like enemy. He further said that the state has only started growing by leaps and bound after the BJP came to power at the Centre. (ANI)