Congress looks set to dethrone BJP after three terms in Chhattisgarh

[India], December 11 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday appeared set to snatch the reins of power from the three-term BJP government in Chhattisgarh, as the the Opposition party was poised for a sweep.

The Congress was leading at 59 of the 90 seats, leaving the BJP way behind with 17, according to the last figures available.

Raman Singh, Chief Minister since 2003, was leading from Rajnandgaon after initially trailing for a brief period.

The two-phased Assembly Elections in the state were held on November 12 and 20. (ANI)