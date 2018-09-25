Congress made MP a 'BIMARU state': Amit Shah

[India], Sep 25 (ANI): Taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Tuesday said the former can only dream of winning the upcoming state and general elections, as his party has no agenda to seek votes.

Addressing BJP workers in Bhopal, Shah accused the Congress of jeopardizing Madhya Pradesh's growth during their tenure in the state.

Shah also took the occasion to allege that it was the Congress government which made Madhya Pradesh a "BIMARU state".

"The Congress made Madhya Pradesh a "BIMARU state", they took Madhya Pradesh's contribution to national GDP even lower than what it was before Independence. On what basis will the Congress ask for votes?" Shah questioned. "The Congress party has faced defeat in most of the past elections but still the party president Rahul Gandhi is daydreaming of winning the polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and the Lok Sabha polls next year. There is no harm in dreaming, but even dreams should have some base in reality. Hence, the BJP will return to power in all the election-bound five states and also in 2019," he said. Shah also urged the BJP workers to vow to ensure party's win in upcoming state assembly polls and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He urged party workers to ensure that they are well versed with the Centre's schemes before they head out for campaigning. "It is essential that the BJP workers should download NaMo App before reaching to the people. As the App will ensure people that the party cadres are armed with complete information on schemes and policies implemented by the BJP government at the Centre," he said. Shah also underlined that the BJP is presently ruling 70 per cent of country's land. He said, "The BJP is currently ruling 70 per cent of the country's land is under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under his leadership the BJP has taken forward the work started by Deen Dayal Upadhyay. We want the BJP workers to connect with the people at every booth and village across the nation and tell people about the schemes launched by the Prime Minister-Modi government. Let's take a resolve to make BJP win the state and Lok Sabha elections." (ANI)