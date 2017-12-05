Congress manifesto has voice of Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi

Ajnar (Gujarat): Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Congress manifesto had the voice of Gujarat.

Addressing a rally here in the Kachchh district, Rahul said the Congress' election manifesto was prepared by incorporating the views of all sections of Gujarat.

He also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speeches in election rallies on Monday.

"I listened to Modi ji's speech yesterday. 60 per cent of his speech was on Congress and me. This election is not about Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Narendra Modi or me, but about the future of Gujarat and its people. But, PM Modi didn't speak about your future or what the BJP wants to do in future in Gujarat," the Gandhi scion said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi addressed rallies in Dharampur, Bhavnagar, Junagarh and Jamnagar. He added, "Congress' manifesto has the voice of people of Gujarat. We did it after taking views from all the sections of the society. The BJP didn't do this and that is why Prime Minister Modi could speak about Congress and me in his speech." Quoting the Congress' manifesto, Rahul said, "Once the Congress comes into power, it will tell the Minimum Selling Price (MSP) to the farmers in advance; every year the salaries of the employees will be increased, within ten days a policy will be made to waive off the loan of farmers." He said Congress' fight with the BJP is of ideology. "The Congress is fighting Gujarat elections with full force and people are unhappy with the BJP. I have learnt a lot from you (people of Gujarat) and came to know what has to be changed in Gujarat. Our fight with the BJP is of ideology," Rahul said. Gujarat has a total number of 182 assembly seats and the polling will be held in two phases. Voting in 89 constituencies of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region will be held in the first phase while the remaining 93 constituencies in central and northern regions will be held in the second phase. The votes will be counted on December 18. The Congress is eyeing to dethrone the ruling BJP in Gujarat. The last Congress government in Gujarat was led by Chhabildas Mehta from February 17, 1994 to March 13, 1995.