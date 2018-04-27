Congress' manifesto is people's 'Mann Ki Baat': Rahul Gandhi

[India], Apr. 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders on Friday launched party's manifesto for upcoming state assembly elections.

Releasing the Nava Karnataka Manifesto, Gandhi said that the manifesto of the Congress party contains the 'Mann Ki Baat' of the Karnataka people.

"Whatever the manifesto says will be done, 95 percent of what was mentioned in the last manifesto has been done. Our manifesto contains the Mann Ki Baat of the Karnataka people. This state won't have a future if every district is not respected and listened to. This manifesto carries the voice of the people of Karnataka," he said.

The Congress president said that the manifesto by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be the manifesto of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS). "BJP manifesto is decided by 3-4 leaders. It will be the manifesto of the RSS. I am here to listen to the people of Karnataka. That is the difference between Congress and our Karnataka," he said. Gandhi also alleged the Opponents for not understanding the culture of Karnataka. "Our opponents do not respect the culture of Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the BJP does not stand up to what he says," he added. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 225-member state assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)