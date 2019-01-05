Congress misguiding farmers in name of loan waiver: PM Modi

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Congress party considers farmers as a vote bank and is misguiding them in the name of loan waiver.

"Farmers are a vote bank for Congress, and for us, farmers are our food providers. This is the difference between Congress and BJP," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a gathering in Palamu.

"There wouldn't have been a need for farmers to take loans had the previous Congress governments completed the projects that were meant to benefit farmers. First, they forced farmers to take loans, now they're misleading them in the name of loan waivers," he added.

Talking about the initaive taken by his government Prime Minister Modi said that the Central Government has given 1 crore 25 lakh homes to the people in less than five years. "We didn't make Narendra Modi Awas Yojana, we didn't make Namo Awas Yojana, we didn't make Raghubar Das Awas Yojana, we made Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana so that the next Prime Minister can take the work forward," he said. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of North Koel (Mandal Dam) project and Kanhar Stone Pipeline irrigation system. (ANI)