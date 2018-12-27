Congress misleading soldiers, farmers to win elections: PM Modi

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of misleading soldiers and farmers by making fake promises only to win elections.

"For 40 years, our ex-servicemen longed for 'One Rank, One Pension' (OROP). The previous government allocated a mere Rs. 500 crore for it. But when we came to power, we implemented OROP and ensured the welfare of our ex-servicemen," said Prime Minister Modi while addressing a rally here on the completion of one year of BJP government in Himachal Pradesh.

"They claimed that they have allocated a huge amount for OROP, which is a lie. When our government came to power and I went through the files there was nothing in it. When we calculated the estimated cost for OROP, it came out to be Rs 12,000 crore. They have betrayed our soldiers to win elections. They could have said no. Now they are lying to the farmers while promising them loan waiver only to win elections," he added. The Prime Minister recounted the work done by his government, saying: "Through Direct Benefit Transfer, we have put a check on corruption and saved nearly Rs. 90,000 crore". He further highlighted that the number of foreign tourists visiting India increased to one crore in 2017 as compared to 70 lakh in 2013. (ANI)