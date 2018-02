[India], Feb. 19 (ANI) : The son of Congress MLA NA Haris got arrested in connection with a case of an assault at a pub in Bengaluru on Monday.

Mohammed Haris Nalapad was accused of assaulting a youth at a pub in Karnataka's UB city mall on Saturday.

According to the media reports, an FIR was registered against Mohd. Nalapad. He later surrendered to the local police.

Karnataka is a poll-bound state. (ANI)