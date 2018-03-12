Congress MLAs disrupt Telangana Assembly, throw paper at Governor

Hyderabad: Congress MLAs on Monday tore up and threw the copies of Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan's address to the joint session of Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council.





Soon after the Governor began his address at 10 a.m., Congress members raised protests on the government's poor response to farmers' suicides and the crisis in the agriculture sector. They also displayed placards.





Senior member Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was seen throwing his headphone towards the Governor.



The headphone hit Legislative Council Chairman Swamy Goud in the eye and he was taken to the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital here immediately after the House was adjourned.

Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) members took serious exception to the Congress member's 'rowdyism' in the House and demanded action against Venkat Reddy.

However, Congress leader in the Council Mohammed Shabbir Ali came to the defence of Venkat Reddy. He said the marshals deployed by the government outnumbered the legislators.

The Governor, meanwhile, continued his address unfazed by the protests by the Congress members.

He listed out the irrigation projects, education reforms and the initiatives undertaken by the government for development of the state and welfare of the people.