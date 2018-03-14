Congress MLAs suspended over Gujarat Assembly ruckus

[Gujarat] [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Two Congress MLAs were suspended for three years and another for one year for creating ruckus in the Gujarat Assembly.

Ambrish Der and Pratap Dudhat were suspended for three years for allegedly attacking a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker with a microphone, and Baldev Thakor for one year for allegedly disrupting the House proceedings.

The Congress Party and BJP legislators came to blows after the commotion began during a discussion over tabling of Justice DK Trivedi Commission report in the Asaram Bapu case.

Dudhat, however, said his suspension was a "one-sided" decision and the incident happened because of human nature as the "BJP leader used the abusive language" against him. The MLA added that he was suspended because of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and the BJP wanted to keep away three voters.(ANI)