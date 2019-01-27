Congress more concerned about itself than national flag, says Raman Singh

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): Former chief minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh on Sunday slammed the Congress for hoisting the Congress flag instead of the national flag during the Republic Day function held here at the Rajiv Bhavan on Saturday. "Congress is more concerned about the party than the national flag", he said.

Every year on Republic Day, national flag hoisting ceremony takes places at the Rajiv Bhawan in Chhattisgarh. However, this year, Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel hoisted two flags of his party. Speaking to ANI, BJP National Vice President Raman Singh said that the Congress hoisted two different party flags, wherein, they replaced the image of Mahatma Gandhi with the Ashok Chakra in one flag.

Not only that, Singh strongly condemned Congress minister Mohammed Akbar for not saluting the national flag during the Republic Day ceremony that took place at Kawardha. "For every citizen of the country, respect for the national flag should be a priority," he asserted. Responding to this, AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh P L Punia asserted: "Before raising question against our party, BJP should tell us that why the national flag was not unfurled at the RSS Headquarters. It was the BJP, who had once opposed the tricolor flag and the Constitution. And now, they are distributing certificates of patriotism." (ANI)