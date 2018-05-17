Congress moves SC for urgent hearing on Karnataka issue

New Delhi: The Congress has late on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking late night hearing of its plea challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R. Vala's decision to administer oath to BJP legislature party leader B.S. Yeddyurappa on Thursday morning at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

The Secretary General of the top court along with other senior registrars reached the residence of the Chief Justice apparently to inform him about the Congress-Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) petition seeking an urgent hearing on the issue.

The media converged at the residence of Supreme Court Chief Justice Dipak Misra in anticipation of an urgent hearing on the matter. After Karnataka Governor invited Yeddyurappa to form the new government in the state, the Congress approached the Chief Justice with plea challenging the Governor's decision. Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi led his party's challenge. The Congress said the Governor denigrated his office, trampled the Constitution and acted as a BJP puppet.