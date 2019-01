[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Congress' Lok Sabha member Mausam Noor on Monday joined the Trinamool Congress here, just a few months before the general elections.

Noor, niece of legendary congress leader A. B. A. Ghani Khan Choudhury, joined TMC in presence of Trinamool supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna.

The 39-year-old is a second time member of Lok Sabha. (ANI)