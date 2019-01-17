Congress MP mocks Amit Shah's illness, BJP calls it insensitive

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): Accusing BJP president Amit Shah of kidnapping Congress legislators, Congress party's Member of Parliament BK Hariprasad on Thursday mocked at Shah's illness while asking him to slow down.

Speaking to ANI, Hariprasad said, "Bogus Chanakya tried thrice and failed. They are daydreaming. Amit Shah has kidnapped four Congress MLAs and their family members will file a habeas corpus. That's why Amit Shah is suffering from swine flu so he should calm down."

Levying strong charges against BJP, he also accused the party of indulging in corruption in Rafale deal and said that the money from the deal is being used to disturb the Karnataka government.

"In Rafale, they (BJP) got Rs 30,000 crore. With that, they are trying to destabilise Karnataka government and it is a desperate attempt to divert the minds of people from Rafale issue. Even if they bring Rs 1 lakh crore it's not possible for them to destabilise Karnataka government." Hariprasad's comment invoked a sharp reaction from BJP leaders and Union Minister Piyush Goyal lambasted Hariprasad for his statement and termed it unfair and insensitive. "The kind of filthy and senseless statement that Congress MP BK Hariprasad has made on BJP President Amit Shah's health, it reflects the level of the Congress, there is a treatment for flu but it is difficult to treat the mental illness of Congress leaders," Goyal tweeted. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) informed that party president Amit Shah is doing well and will soon be discharged from the All India Institutes of Medical Science (AIIMS) where he is currently undergoing treatment for swine flu. Shah was diagnosed with swine flu on Wednesday and is being treated under the supervision of AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria. (ANI)