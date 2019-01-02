Congress MPs fly paper planes in Lok Sabha

#WATCH Moment when Congress MPs threw paper planes towards FM Arun Jaitley while he was speaking during #Rafaledeal debate in Lok Sabha (Source:LS TV) pic.twitter.com/4LuuBIUSPU

They did not stop even after Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan stood up and asked them to stop, saying "Have you not made paper planes in childhood? Why are you doing this? You demanded this discussion so you have to listen."

Later, outside the House, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla justified throwing paper planes in Lok Sabha and said, "As the discussion was on Rafale, so they must talk about Rafale. But they were talking about Bofors, AgustaWestland and National Herald. We want a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) on this issue."

Defending his party, Aujla said, "We have been protesting to form JPC for the last fifteen days."

He further challenged the government by saying, "If you are neat and clean then please make JPC and prove us wrong."

Earlier in the day Aujla and few Congress MPs threw paper darts towards Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while he was speaking during the debate on the Rafale deal in the Lok Sabha.