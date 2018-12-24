Congress, NCP pact on 40/48 Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Congress party and National Congress Party (NCP) have reached a consensus on sharing 40 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Speaking to ANI, NCP president Sharad Pawar, stated on Monday, "In Maharashtra, NCP and Congress will together contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections along with Peasants and Workers Party of India. Till now, we have decided the seat-sharing on 40 seats, still, eight are left. If any consensus is not reached on remaining eight seats then the final decision will be taken by the two party chiefs in New Delhi."

During 2014 general elections, the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress had fielded political contenders for 27 constituencies in Maharashtra, while the Pawar-led NCP had contested on 21 seats. Earlier, the seat sharing was fixed at 26:22, but later the NCP decided not to contest from the Hatkanangale constituency as it did not have any contender. This seat was later contested by the Congress. (ANI)