Congress needs indigenisation for becoming stronger: Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy said on Monday that the Congress would not be able to emerge as a stronger party until it becomes indigenous.

Taking a jibe at Congress president Sonia Gandhi's foreign origins, Swamy said, "For the last 10 years, the Congress, which is very weak, has been telling this, but it is not done. The Congress party will not have a future and emerge stronger 'jab tak iska swadeshikaran nahin ho jata' (till it becomes indigenous)."

Speaking to media after addressing 'Jaipur Dialogues Forum' here, the 78-year-old leader said, "If Godse had not killed Gandhi, then the country would not have gone through politics of appeasement and westernisation and economic policy would have been better as the nation was not in the hands of Nehru and later his family members." In the forum, he spoke on India post Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. On Ayodhya dispute, Swamy said, "Hindus would not allow a mosque inside Ram Janambhoomi area, which is about three acre. The construction of the temple is likely to begin soon and is most likely that we can all visit there from Diwali next year." The BJP leader further said Hindus cannot accept the compromise formula. "Though the court's decision would be welcomed by both parties; however, if they (Muslims) want, they can build mosque at any other place," he said, adding Babri Masjid was built after demolishing a temple at Ram Janambhoomi. "I hope both communities agree on this formula. Hindus cannot accept the compromise formula," he added. (ANI)